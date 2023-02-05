A captivating concert where cultures collide will be performed at Launceston's Princess Theatre for this year's Mona Foma, which will be a pivotal moment for Afghan musician Arman Khaled who is making his first appearance in Australia.
Mr Khaled is currently based in Geneva, Switzerland, but was born in Kaboul, Afghanistan into a family of musicians where he was introduced to to Indian and Persian music by his uncle.
"I was born in a family where my father and uncle were very active people on the artistic scene in the 1960s in Kabul," he said.
"My mother was a linguist and English teacher and my father, Hussain Arman, was a singer, composer and also classical guitar teacher at the music high school in Kabul.
"I first started playing music at the age of four with the traditional Afghan percussion Zerbaghali and then the Indian Tablas."
Mr Khaled said he was mainly influenced by traditional Afghan music, but Western art, music and jazz also played a significant role in his musical creativity.
"I practice Indian and Persian scholarly music daily alongside my jazz workshops, of which I play the piano," he said.
Mr Khaled said his past experiences were omnipresent in his musical life.
READ MORE: Festivale pulls a crowd despite wet weather
"Everything brings me to this past," Mr Khaled said.
"Not forgetting that the expressive richness of this music which facilitated my access to Western music, because there are links between the two."
Mr Khaled's father was the founder of the Kaboul Ensemble in Geneva in the 1990s, in which he is the lead singer.
"I don't know if it's fair to see it as a family project, but nevertheless this ensemble allowed us to hear the sound of Afghan music," Mr Khaled said.
"Today the formation of this group has changed a lot and the musical objectives are not the same."
He said his involvement with Mona Foma came from a connection with his friend and Tasmanian composer Luke Plumbe.
"We had this idea for the past few years to realise a collaboration between Ensemble Kaboul and himself," Mr Khaled said.
"Finally Van Diemen's Band and its director Julia Fredersdorff allowed us to realise the idea on what and how we were going to work together.
"Without the help of Mona Foma and ProHelvitia, an organisation that supports Swiss artists abroad, this would not have been possible."
He said the audience can expect to hear a musical journey.
"I'm convinced they will be very disoriented and will discover the links that exist between Western music and music that comes from the East," Mr Khaled said.
"I'm very excited to be making this trip to Australia for the first time, and to work with the magnificent centre which is MONA.
"I am also very happy to make Afghan music heard, which lives through very dark moments."
Van Diemen's Band with Ensemble Kaboul premieres February 19 and tickets can be purchased through Mona Foma's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.