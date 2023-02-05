The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Music which lives through dark moments: Eastern and Western music collide in upcoming Mona Foma concert

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 5 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arman Khaled playing the rubab, a traditional Afghan lute. Picture by Albert Comper.

A captivating concert where cultures collide will be performed at Launceston's Princess Theatre for this year's Mona Foma, which will be a pivotal moment for Afghan musician Arman Khaled who is making his first appearance in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.