For the start of Tasmania Reads 2023, the Launceston Library is inviting the gaming community to take over the library.
On Sunday, March 5, all three floors of the library will be open for all gamers.
At this stage, expression of interests are welcome as well as ideas from gamers, social clubs, school groups and business.
Launceston Library's community learning co-ordinator Mary Brooke said it was a way of encouraging people to "think outside the square".
"This is a chance for gamers to connect with other like-minded people," she said.
"We really want there to be something for everyone, so we'd love to hear creative ideas for how we can make 'Gaming Take Over' at Launceston Library the most talked about event of 2023."
The library already has a number of consoles such as Nintendo and a PS4, and Youth Gaming Hangouts.
For the take over groups and individuals are welcome to reserve a table for play or to volunteer to run an open game.
There will be no librarians hushing noises above a whisper, with Ms Brooke saying the library is encouraging all types of gaming, from board games and puzzles, to using the consoles, cos-playing and campaign games like Dungeons and Dragons.
For information or to register contact Launceston Library.
