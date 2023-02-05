The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

JackJumpers count up injury cost from win against Hawks

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roth admitted Tasmania's win against Illawarra had an expensive injury cost. Picture Rod Thompson

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has spoken of his pride for his team after their 24-point win against the Illawarra Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.