Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has spoken of his pride for his team after their 24-point win against the Illawarra Hawks.
The victory secured fourth place, meaning Tasmania will travel to Cairns where they'll play the Taipans knowing they have a second chance if they lose.
Roth was thrilled with the effort his side put in on Saturday evening. "I'm super proud of this group, no one in their right mind thought that we could ever finish in the top four," he said.
"We proved a lot of naysayers again wrong and just the grit and grind, defend the island, the togetherness, and just going through our process, we didn't walk into it, we earned it.
"I'm really proud of this group and our staff and everyone involved with it. A hell of a win on the road."
The trip to Illawarra was not without issue however, with Josh Magette likely to be ruled out for the rest of the season after he copped a heavy blow to the face in the second quarter.
Roth provided an initial update on Magette's condition. "Jet's in some serious pain, and it's going to be probably not a good outcome for him," he said. "We're just hoping to rally around him and support him the best we can.
"They're calling right now and figuring out some things that we have to do with him, but he's in a bad way.
"It's something definitely in the face, I'm not a doctor, I've just been in there with him. He's got ice packs on him and they're trying to get him to the hospital in the best way they possibly can."
Despite the forceful contact made by Hawks player Will Hickey, Roth said there was no blame to go around.
"I think it's just part of the game actually, I broke my nose nine times and got my teeth knocked out six (times) and if you stick your face in the wrong places, at times the consequences are there," he said. "Unfortunately, sports are sports and I don't think it was intentional by any means. I think it was just one of those plays that happened."
Star forward Will Magnay also fell victim to the game's physicality, having to leave the court twice with a cut finger and a bleeding mouth, while captain Clint Steindl picked up a potential groin injury.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
