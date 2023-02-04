The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash on a Burnie street

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated February 5 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man sustains serious injuries in ATV crash.

A 36-year-old man from Burnie has sustained serious internal injuries from an ATV crash in the North-West, police report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.