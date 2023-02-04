A 36-year-old man from Burnie has sustained serious internal injuries from an ATV crash in the North-West, police report.
The crash took place on Saturday, February 4 at 4.40pm.
Tasmania Police revealed the male had been riding an unregistered quadbike on Terrylands Street when he lost control, colliding with a cement retaining wall.
The man was transported to the North West Regional Hospital were he was stabilised before being airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital for further treatment.
The incident is under investigation by police.
The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
