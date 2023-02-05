Women's Health Tasmania believes that nurses and midwives should be upskilled to deliver pregnancy terminations.
A Senate committee last September started an inquiry into universal access to reproductive health care with a final report due in May.
The state-based health group submitted to the committee Tasmania's chronic shortage of general practitioners had led to a scarcity of appointments and fewer with female GPs.
"Even in Tasmania's urban centres, it is not uncommon to wait more than six weeks for an appointment with a woman GP," it said.
"Notably, of the GP workforce in Tasmania, relatively few provide specialist reproductive services, such as medical termination of pregnancy."
The organisation said in recognition that all health workers involved in the delivery of reproductive health care should be trained in best practice, nurses and midwives should be trained to deliver pregnancy terminations.
The proposal was amongst 24 recommendations to the committee from Women's Health Tasmania.
Others include:
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has said there needs to be genuine review be undertaken into the true cost of a pregnancy termination.
In its submission, the union said women reported prohibitive costs associated with medical consults, ultrasounds, pathology and other medical costs.
It said it was imperative the contribution of nurses and midwives to sexual and reproductive health was recognised and their full scope of practice was realised.
"They are a highly educated, capable and regulated workforce that has long been at the forefront of health care delivery and advancing solutions by implementing practice changes across a range of health services," the union said.
The ANMF called for funding for nurse-led services where sexual and reproductive health care could be provided, including contraception counselling and monitoring and pregnancy termination prescription and administration.
