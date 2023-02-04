The Tasmania JackJumpers have secured their place in the NBL play-in after they dispatched the bottom-placed Illawarra Hawks 63-87.
The win also ensures the JackJumpers finished fourth, meaning they will get a second chance should they lose in the opening round against either the Cairns Taipans or the New Zealand Breakers.
The clinical victory was partially overshadowed by a severe collision that forced Josh Magette to the locker room, with the floor general suspected to have a fractured cheekbone as well as a concussion.
It was a slow start for both offences, with only one made basket in the first 90 seconds.
The JackJumpers eventually found the bottom of the net with some consistency thanks to their aggressive defence, with two steals leading to some easy transition buckets.
The otherwise subdued start was fired into action when Tasmania big man Will Magnay finished a contact slam dunk on Deng Deng before staring him down. Magnay was then forced to treat a bleeding finger.
Some unselfish basketball gave the JackJumpers a double-digit advantage, scoring 11 unanswered points, with Jack McVeigh racing to seven of his own.
However, it was their iconic defence that was most prominent in the first quarter, limiting the Hawks to just 15 points.
Starting the second quarter with a 10-point lead, Tasmania were misfiring early, but Illawarra were unable to capitilise in what was another slow offensive start to the quarter for both teams.
Magnay was forced to the bench for the second time three minutes into the term, requiring treatment for bleeding mouth after some heavy contact.
Neither side were able to dominate the quarter, with both teams struggling for rhythm.
A three-point play from Fabijan Krslovic appeared to create momentum for the visitors, however Tyler Harvey replicated the play for the hosts.
JackJumpers import Milton Doyle began to impose himself on the game, finishing the first half with nine points, four rebounds and five assists, but the margin remained at 11 at the main break.
The second half began with aggression when Will Hickey clattered with speed into Magette who was thrown to the floor.
The point guard was clearly shaken up, as he came off the court with a bleeding nose and a suspected concussion.
The physical theme continued from the Hawks, racking up four fouls early in the quarter as well as two technical fouls.
With Magette ruled out of the rest of the contest, Tasmania's offence looked one-dimensional, with most being generated by Doyle.
Their struggles mattered little though, because the Hawks were unable to deal with the JackJumpers' stifling defence.
Doyle managed to step up with nine third-quarter points, while Jarrad Weeks found his range behind the arc in his 250th game.
The margin ballooned to 21 as the teams entered the final break, meaning the main concern for the JackJumpers turned to the health of Magette, who was later feared to have a broken cheekbone as well.
A second injury concern for the JackJumpers came up when skipper Clint Steindl hobbled over to the changerooms at the start of the last quarter.
Doyle's dominant night continued, contributing 20 points alongside his eight rebounds and nine assists before he was rested with the result beyond doubt.
The home crowd were treated to a late show from retiring Illawarra stalwart Tim Coenraad who drained consecutive triples, before being substituted to rapturous applause.
Tasmania finished the game leading by 24 points, winning 63-87 in what was a dominant defensive display.
The loss consigns Illawarra to just three wins for the season, which is the lowest total in the foundation franchise's history.
