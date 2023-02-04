South Esk Swimming Club captain Sophie Hills broke two of her own multi-class S9 state records at the Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships on Saturday.
She swam 36.97 seconds in the 50-metre butterfly and 47.14 in the 50m breaststroke at Launceston Aquatic Centre in the 16-18 years age group.
The 16-year-old, who also swam in the freestyle, said she surprised herself with her performances given she has had some time off swimming during the school holidays and had been sick.
She said had ramped up her breaststroke training because it was not an event she had focused on in the past.
The teenager tried to her increase her stroke-rate in the butterfly.
Hills, who has has broken many Tassie records, provided insight into her classification.
"I think there's 17 classifications and the lower your classification is, the more you are affected," she said.
"I'm a nine because of my hand. I'm missing half a limb (since birth).
"So I'm on the lower side (of the classification system). But there's Sahansa (Udawatta), she's a 14. I race her but because we're in different categories, we're not really racing.
"I'm racing in my category and she's racing in hers so we both get a medal for each of our classes.
"But when you go to nationals, it's completely different.
"All the classes race together and then it's a race more so about how close you are to the record of your classification."
Hills has the state titles to look forward to in Hobart in March before nationals on the Gold Coast in April.
"I'm hoping the next Olympics (after Paris) to come that I'll go to the trials because I made the Commonwealth Games trials but I didn't go because I made it for one event and I thought 'Is it really worth going, I'm still young, I don't know if I want to go'. But I'm hoping to go next time."
Hills has also been part of the junior para pathways national program for the past year and went to an eight-day training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra in September.
She also has a scholarship with the Tasmanian Institute of Sport.
Meanwhile, Launceston Aquatic Club's John Skipper won his 15 boys' 50m butterfly race in 28.00 seconds, cutting .08 off his personal best.
"I'm not as much of a sprinter, I'm more of a long-distance swimmer but I try and go as far as I can under water which is 15 meters and come up and just try and max out everything," he said.
Skipper also took bronze in the 50m freestyle in 26.57 seconds, fifth in backstroke in 31.81 and ninth in breaststroke in 39.52.
He has been swimming since he was 10 and trains almost every day.
"I love the racing side of it and just the mates and the social aspect," he said.
Swimming Tasmania chief executive officer Jamie McIntyre said it was an exciting meet.
"Over the last couple of years, we haven't been able to have parents here because of the capacity and the metres apart (COVID rule)," he said.
"And we had to break it into sessions. So we had the boys come in and the girls come in separately and it went twice as long."
He added swimming participation was right up across Tassie.
"Swimming around the state, this time on last year, has seen a 6.5 per cent increase in numbers which is probably bucking a trend against many other sports," he said.
"We had a nine per cent increase the year before and we're up again on that.
"I think it's the Commonwealth Games and those sorts of things with Ariarne Titmus of course. And then we have (Tassie's) Maximillian Giuliani who beat Kyle Chalmers in Adelaide last week.
"And the coaches do a wonderful job teaching the kids and we're seeing a progression in their skills."
Relays feature at the sprint championships on Sunday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
