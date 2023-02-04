Legana moved to within striking distance of fifth place with a two-wicket win over ACL at home.
In a crucial battle for their season, taking on the seventh-placed Bluebacks, the Durhams had key players stand up with both bat and ball to earn them the win.
All of their bowlers took wickets as they dismissed ACL for 160, with new-found leg-spinner Mohan Johan Leman taking 4-10 from his 17 balls, claiming the major wicket of Shaun Woods (33 off 62).
Leman's arrival to the attack sparked a collapse of 5-18 as Sarpreet Singh (2-26) and vice-captain Dylan Sharman (2-49) were the other multiple wicket-takers.
Woods was the visitors' highest scorer as Cameron Martin (28 off 23) and Daniel Summers (23 off 12) were finding and clearing the fence in their stays at the crease.
Only three of Legana's batters reached double figures in the chase but it proved to be enough as Mike Dunn (40) set the platform with help from Sarabjit Singh (18) before Sharman (47* off 45) took the reins and steered it home with the tail.
Despite the defeat, Summers (3-39) and Keith Phair (2-31) sparked a middle-order collapse around Sharman to give the Bluebacks a chance after another solid start from usual suspect Martin (3-29).
Hadspen got back on the winners' list with an eight-wicket victory over Western Tiers.
After the match was reduced to a 28-over contest after a delayed start, the Tiers made 7-121, which Hadspen chased down in the 20th over.
Tiers' co-captain Mark Cooper made a nice start, reaching 20 off 13 balls but his dismissal sparked a small collapse as his side lost 3-4.
However, his fellow captain Reece Maher and coach Brad Fryett worked to get them back in it, putting on 36 for the fourth wicket before the latter departed for 12.
Maher was the steady hand in the Tiers' innings, making 52 off 58 balls and was the final wicket to fall.
Nick Price (2-15) and Sithara Perera (2-30) were the multiple wicket-takers while Ivo Agostini (1-0 off one over) and Liam Reynolds (0-18 off six) were economical - with Agostini claiming Maher's wicket.
Fryett (1-19) and Maher (1-26) took the wickets in their bowling innings but the hard-hitting Adam House (43 off 29) and captain-coach Reynolds (40* off 49) put an unassailable dent in the total.
A three-figure partnership set Evandale Panthers up for a 126-run victory over the Diggers.
Rickie Wells and Jonty Manktelow combined for 166 for the second wicket to take the game away from the home side as the Panthers made 6-223.
They then turned around and bowled the Diggers out for 97 as several of their bowlers backed up the work of Wells and Manktelow.
Wells fell just short of his second century of the season - his first coming in the T20 competition - bowled by Peter Lucas for 96.
His wicket triggered a minor collapse, including captain-coach Manktelow's departure for 78, as Diggers got on top to finish the innings.
Scott Dunn took 3-51 as they took momentum into their batting innings but unfortunately only Lockie Mitchell (44) and Zane Jones (14) could reach double figures.
Jacob Walker (3-23) led the way as Manktelow (2-12), Malindu Wasala and Sam McLean (both 2-29) all chipped in.
In the other game, Longford and Perth were abandoned due to the rain - meaning Dion Blair's 500th game for the Tigers will have to wait until next week against Legana.
