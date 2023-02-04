Cricket Tasmania Premier League matches were reduced on Saturday, after persistent showers thwarted any chance of play for the Greater Northern Raiders women, while the men managed 35 overs heading into Sunday.
The women, who were scheduled to play a one-day match against New Town at Windsor Park, were forced to abandon play before a bowl had been bowled after a decision was made that the Riverside oval was too wet.
The inclement weather means the women have lost the opportunity to gain some breathing room at the top of what is a close one-day ladder.
It was a marginally different story for the men who were entering day one of their two-day contest against North Hobart at UTAS Stadium.
Due to the format of the match, both teams sat patiently as they waited for the rain to stop, with play eventually starting at 3.50pm.
Openers John Hayes and Brayden DeVries initially started positively for the home side, however Hayes fell victim to Iain Carlisle for 15.
The Raiders once again built a partnership, this time worth 59 runs, with Alistair Taylor looking to push the tempo.
Taylor (37 off 43) exited when he was caught by James Wilson off the bowling of Robb Macmillan. DeVries was dismissed a couple of overs later for 36.
The dangerous situation became worse for the home side when Kade Applebee struck twice in three balls to remove Miles Barnard for 14 and Joe Griffin for a two-ball duck.
Carlisle's return to the attack spelt more danger for the Raiders, with two quick wickets - including a screamer at short-leg by Jack Callinan - leaving the batting side in all sorts of trouble at 7-126.
The Raiders finished at 7-134 with Samuel Omahony (8*) and Jono Chapman (1*) at the crease.
