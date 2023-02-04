The Examiner
Blurring the lines of death and theatre in new Mona Foma production

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
February 5 2023 - 3:30am
Scott Turnbull aims to break down barriers around what funerals are in new production The Director. Picture by Adam Gibbs

A macabre and witty instillation from ex-funeral director Scott Turnbull and artist Lara Thoms will play at this year's Mona Foma, challenging the audience's perceptions of what funerals can be.

