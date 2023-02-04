A macabre and witty instillation from ex-funeral director Scott Turnbull and artist Lara Thoms will play at this year's Mona Foma, challenging the audience's perceptions of what funerals can be.
Mr Turnbull said their production The Director gave people an opportunity to be informed about their options when it comes to death in their families or social structures and understanding the options they have available to them.
"It's about the relationship between myself as a funeral director and as a privileged middle-aged white man and the encounter with a 36-year-old queer artist."
The show will blur the lines between funeral and theatre director, as the two explore death and the industry around it.
It even includes the smell of a crematorium and the tools of the mortuary.
"It's about understanding what it feels like, the process I take as a funeral director and what it means to people in a general scenario as well," Mr Turnbull said.
"In regards to barriers that primarily existed for such a long time, we get to a point in life where death visits somebody.
"It's dealt with as quickly as possible and pushed off to the side so people can go back to what they think is important, which is doing what they need to on a day-to-day basis."
He said they wanted to give people the option of spending more time on death before it visits them.
"Even when it does, people should slow down and take time with working the process of what it's like for them as individuals, then collectively their family and social groups as well," Mr Turnbull said.
"When you hear people say funerals are a celebration of someone's life, why then is wrapped up and put away in three days when people spend 12 months planning a wedding?"
Mr Turnbull said he learnt a lot about his mind and heart during his 21 years as a funeral director.
"The older I got, the more aware I became of how I experienced death with other people," he said.
"That allowed me to get to a point where people would ask me what I thought and I'd try and envision myself in that family group whilst listening to their stories."
He said he'd turn the funeral day into a day of things they loved and bring all the elements of their family and life into that scenario.
"If you loved surfing, that might have looked like a service followed by a surf at the beach and then having crayfish cooked on an open fire with all the family there.
"That's what I learnt in my time doing this, being open enough to suggest that and some people might run with it and some might not."
Mr Turnbull said audiences could expect to be made aware of what happens within a funeral home on a daily basis.
"They'll learn historically, there's a sausage-making mentality that goes on within the funeral industry at the moment and has for some time.
"After about 70 minutes they'll realise that no matter what you do, where you come from or who you are, death makes us all the same."
The Director premiers February 17 at reUNION district and tickets can be purchased online at Mona Foma's website.
