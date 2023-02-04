After a COVID-induced hiatus, iconic Aussie rocker Diesel is returning to Tasmania to play a series of intimate shows in theatre settings across Tasmania.
It's something Mark Lizotte, better known by his stage name Diesel or Johnny Diesel, had wanted to do for a while but had to put his plans on hold due to border lockdowns.
"It's been on my mind, I enjoyed doing theatres in my career but never a whole theatre run like this," Mr Lizotte said.
The tour is specially designed for theatres in Hobart, Burnie and Launceston, where he'll play a two-set solo concert.
"It's chock-full of hits, I get to cover a lot of musical ground," Mr Lizotte said.
"I think it'll be really satisfying for myself and hopefully the audience.
"I think they'll get to see some facets of me that maybe weren't aware of."
He said playing solo was very engaging and liberating in a sense.
"I love my band and I've been with them for two decades, there's a certain language that we have."
"When I first started doing solo shows I was terrified because it was so foreign to me, I thought the sky was going to drop onto my head.
"Now I revel in it, it's something that comes with experience."
Mr Lizotte said now in his career, he liked to connecting with people and sharing the experience.
"Early in my career you'd get on stage and it would feel like it was us and them, and we're supposed to hit you with this sound," he said.
"That was just me being young, nervous and overcompensating. I've learnt you either get on the bus with the crowd or you're going to be underneath it."
He said the theatre environment was conducive to listening.
"The dynamic of sound I make on stage isn't just someone sitting on a stool with an acoustic guitar getting all introspective," he said.
"It's still a rock show, just because I'm solo doesn't mean the rock isn't there."
He said after two decades, the writing process was still something that moved him.
"I get inspired by something that's happened in my hands with an instrument, and other times a whole song comes in my head and I have to pull it out from that," Mr Lizotte said.
"I've definitely gotten more streamlined with the logistics of making a song into a tangible piece of music that people want to listen to.
"I've come a long way from having two boomboxes, a drum machine and my dad's high-fi.
"I haven't been back to Tasmania in at least three years and I'm excited to play these theatre shows."
Tickets for Diesel's Greatest Hits Alone With Blues tour go on sale Thursday, February 9 at 9am and can be purchased on DIESEL's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
