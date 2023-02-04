The Examiner
Iconic Aussie rockstar returns to Tasmania for run of solo shows

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:43pm
Diesel returns to Tasmania in April for a run of solo shows. Picture supplied

After a COVID-induced hiatus, iconic Aussie rocker Diesel is returning to Tasmania to play a series of intimate shows in theatre settings across Tasmania.

