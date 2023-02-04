The Examiner
Milk truck flips at George Town

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:57pm
A full milk tanker has rolled over near George Town, blocking the intersections of Bridport Road and Atkins Road.

Local News

