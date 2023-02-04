Milk truck flips at George Town

A full milk tanker has rolled over near George Town, blocking the intersections of Bridport Road and Atkins Road.
Police reported the crash about 1.55pm on Saturday, saying the tanker and trailer had flipped, and would require a crane to be removed.
There are no reports of injuries or spillages.
Police advised motorists travelling to and from Bridport to take an alternate route via Dalrymple Road.
MORE TO COME
Hamish Geale
