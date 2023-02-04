The 2023 Tasmania Senior Amateur golf competition was in action from Wednesday to Friday at Kingston Beach Golf Club with 71 men and 34 women competing for the top prize.
Victorian duo Nadene Gole and James Lavender convincingly won their events, with both players winning by nine strokes.
Playing at the par-71, 18-hole course, Gole finished on top of the women's field while Lavender won the men's.
Gole led from the first round, with scores of 74 and two rounds of 73 proving far too consistent for the rest of the competitors, as the Victoria Golf Club member finished seven-over-par.
Victorian Sue Wooster and New South Wales' Gemma Dooley took out second and third respectively, while the best performing Tasmanian was Prospect Vale Golf Club's Tammy Hall whose rounds of 78, 82 and 80 landed her fourth place.
The pack was much tighter among the male players, with three strokes separating the top five heading into the final day.
However, as all the others struggled to reproduce their best golf in the final round, it was Lavender who produced the best 18 holes of the competition to score 67.
The four-under round complemented the Northern Golf Club member's first two of 74 and 73, resulting in a final score of one-over.
The other podium places were once again represented by Victoria and New South Wales, with Adam Cornell and Stephen Valentine both scoring 10-over to tie second.
It was a disappointing end to the tournament for Kingston Beach golfer David Pretyman who led the field going into the final day thanks largely to a second-round 69, but a final-round 78 thwarted his chance of victory.
He finished fourth alongside fellow Tasmanian Vic Jamieson, who had a far more consistent tournament, scoring 75, 74 and 75. The pair finished 11-over-par through 72 holes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.