Lonnies Niteclub building sells for $6.5 million

The historic CBD building housing Lonnies Niteclub has sold for $6.5 million, public records reveal.
The seller is believed to be former economist and businessman Chris Burgess, and the new owner is a "Tasmanian family".
The building was once owned by businessman Ross Ambrose in the heyday of the infamous Launceston Hotel in the 1970s.
Nowadays the four-storey property is home to EB Games, Dusk, and Tribe. Other recent tenants include Supre, Crazy Johns, and Glow Cosmetics.
Shepherd and Heap director Blake Shepherd wouldn't confirm the buyer or specifics of the transaction, but said both parties were "extremely pleased" with the result.
"It was great to see such an iconic asset trade to a local buyer," Mr Shepherd said.
"The property was certainly one of the most iconic CBD assets to trade in recent years."
The hotel was one of the first pubs in Launceston when it was built in the 1820s by Richard White, after whom the nearby Dicky White's Lane, and the popular Dicky White's Bistro in the 1970s, were named.
Its sale marked one of Launceston's biggest property transactions of 2022, and follows an unknown Tasmanian buyer's $13.25 million purchase of Bathurst Street's former Video City site in August.
At the time, Mr Shepherd revealed plans were under way for an "exciting retailer" to occupy the site, which has been lying dormant since 2018.
It is understood the new tenant is "a large Australian company".
