Will TARFish decide behind closed doors on flathead?

As a keen recreational fisher I recently wrote to the peak body that claims to represent our interests (TARFish). I asked what position they are putting forth on our behalf given the recently announced depletion status of sand flathead in here Tasmania.
Severe cuts to our bag limits for this species are being proposed, but disappointingly my question remains unanswered.
I have been told informally that they are awaiting the Government's response and on face value that is fair enough, but when you dig deeper they have access to the very same information as government.
As our representative body I would think they should be trying to control the narrative with a position derived only after exhaustive widespread and statewide consultation with Tasmania's recreational fishers.
Are we going to see that or are any proposed bag limit changes going to be decided behind closed doors adopting a "we know what's best for you" approach?
I am also hoping that the recent round of Fisheries Tasmania Flathead Information sessions held around the state and (separate from TARFish) are not used as a clever guise to avoid the hard questions being asked in a public forum.
Will they say this WAS our consultation?
I for one would be attending a TARFISH meeting in my region should one be forthcoming. Our fisheries belong to ALL of us and as such our views should be respected, not stifled.
Todd Lambert, Devon Hills
It appears that a new face is destined for our $5 note.
It appears that one of our indigenous is to be that face.
What better face than " Lionel Rose".
An indigenous person that attained world recognition, world popularity, world achievement and openly stated that we are ALL AUSTRALIANS!
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
I am saddened to read of the GP shortage in Tasmania. There has always been a perceived shortage, but this is now being made worse by several factors.
Firstly, patient numbers have increased - particularly older people with more problems deemed to be treatable nowadays. When I entered general practice there were three doctors in our rural town. The practice now has eight and it is still difficult to get an appointment.
Secondly, my wife and I initially worked as a team - allowing me to put in many more hours, including home visits and night calls. She ran the family and took patients' calls after hours. She considered it a valuable and fulfilling role. Today most doctors' partners understandably have a career of their own, so family responsibilities have to be shared.
Finally, medicine has become more specialised and more litigious, making it difficult for the GP to feel comfortable conducting procedures, which in turn makes general practice less fulfilling.
The practice has always been particularly involved in training. General practice is a most satisfying form of medicine but is equally very demanding. I would recommend rural general practice to any medical graduate prepared to take on the challenge. While rewards might be a bit less financially, they are more than compensated for by lifestyle and relationships made over the years.
Ralph Barnes, Longford
I WOULD hate to be a politician trying to sort out this mess! In the Northern Territory many indigenous communities voted to go dry in an attempt to curb violence. This worked in those communities because the perpetrators moved to where they could get booze. This led to alcohol bans or restrictions in many major centres. Along come the do gooders bleating about these bans being racially biassed and against human rights so the bans are lifted and all hell breaks out.
Now we have mass meetings consisting of both white and indigenous members of the public calling for the government to fix the problem. The fix starts at the family or tribal level and the government is being held to ransom by those that won't take the problem in hand at the grass roots!
Ken Terry, Bridport
