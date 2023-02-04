The Examiner

Fishers body needs to consult before putting a position on flathead bag limits

February 5 2023 - 5:00am
Will TARFish decide behind closed doors on flathead?

As a keen recreational fisher I recently wrote to the peak body that claims to represent our interests (TARFish). I asked what position they are putting forth on our behalf given the recently announced depletion status of sand flathead in here Tasmania.

