Tasmania Police have arrested and charged four people after a search warrants were executed on Flinders Island.
Four people are facing charges over drug, firearm and wildlife offences as a result of a police operation on Flinders Island earlier this week.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said police from Northern Drug Investigation Services executed several search warrants on the island.
"One of these searches resulted in a crop of cannabis plants and other drug-related items being seized," he said.
"The operation was carried out based on existing intelligence in relation to cannabis cultivation and distribution, with officers also using a police drone to conduct reconnaissance and pinpoint the illegal cannabis crop."
One man will face charges for cannabis cultivation, firearms offences and wildlife offences, and another for cannabis possession and sales.
Two other people face charges for minor drug offences.
NDIS officers also assisted local police in two high visibility traffic operations, focusing on drugs and alcohol and checking vehicles for road worthiness.
"We'd like to thank the Flinders Island community for their understanding and cooperation while the operations were underway," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
