The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police charge four people after cannabis raid on Flinders Island

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated February 4 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cannabis plants seized. Photo supplied by Tasmania Police

Tasmania Police have arrested and charged four people after a search warrants were executed on Flinders Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.