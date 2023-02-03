Greens legal drugs bid doomed

The Greens attempt to decriminalise drugs such as cocaine and heroin is doomed to fail because the major parties Liberal and Labor will not support the minor party's proposed decriminalisation bill due to be tabled in parliament later this month.
The main parties are not supporting the Greens bill for different reasons but, whatever the motivations driving the Liberals and Labor, the decriminalisation attempt is a waste of time and taxpayers' money.
The Greens say their bill is based on law passed last year in the Australian Capital Territory which decriminalises most so-called recreational drugs, cocaine and heroin included, but not LSD or methadone, a heroin substitute used to wean heroin addicts off their habit. Unfortunately, neither the Greens or anyone can rely on the ACT "experiment" to determine whether it has been a success or not because it doesn't come into effect until October.
Not only do they lack the support to get their bill passed, but they have jumped the gun and made it more difficult should they try again, sometime in the future, maybe when some results from the ACT "experiment" are known. Maybe the Greens in Tasmania don't want to wait because the results will not be helpful, as was the case in the famous "Colorado experiment" involving the legalisation of small amounts of cannabis in the state in 2014.
The problem with trying to legalise even small amounts of drugs like heroin and cocaine, is that they are indelibly associated in the public's mind with criminal activity. Guns, large quantities of drugs, cash, gangs, and horrific deaths and woundings of some of those unlucky enough to owe some drug dealer money. The court reports in Tasmania are a steady stream of horrific, gory situations like sword attacks, and dismemberments, and other convictions arising from a variety of drug-related activities.
Despite the 2014 Colorado "experiment" law including the need for warning labels, medical recommendations and other protections, these largely proved useless in preventing large-scale crime associated with growing and selling marijuana. In 2021 as the state prepared to toughen the law controlling use of marijuana, reports emerged of police busting a black market and money-laundering operation involving millions of dollars of illegal marijuana and 21 individuals funneling the money to China. Mexican and Colombian cartels, as well as gangs from Cuba and Russia, were reportedly also involved. And this was over a drug, for personal use at least, that was legal in the state. Although the Greens, as in Colorado, and the ACT, are only intending to allow legal possession of amounts regarded as "for personal use", this immediately poses a question: How much heroin and cocaine can one person consume? The Launceston courts played host to a defendant recently caught in possession of $50,000 worth of ice, which he claimed was for his "personal use".
Drug advocates point to alcohol as a legal drug and raise the abuse of alcohol as a cause of assaults, domestic violence and dangerous drunk-driving. This unfortunately is true. These people will invariably face the courts, and for others there are established protections and remedies in the community to address habitual alcohol abuse. The criminal gangs are not involved.
