Greens legal drugs bid doomed

Despite the 2014 Colorado "experiment" law including the need for warning labels, medical recommendations and other protections, these largely proved useless in preventing large-scale crime associated with growing and selling marijuana. In 2021 as the state prepared to toughen the law controlling use of marijuana, reports emerged of police busting a black market and money-laundering operation involving millions of dollars of illegal marijuana and 21 individuals funneling the money to China. Mexican and Colombian cartels, as well as gangs from Cuba and Russia, were reportedly also involved. And this was over a drug, for personal use at least, that was legal in the state. Although the Greens, as in Colorado, and the ACT, are only intending to allow legal possession of amounts regarded as "for personal use", this immediately poses a question: How much heroin and cocaine can one person consume? The Launceston courts played host to a defendant recently caught in possession of $50,000 worth of ice, which he claimed was for his "personal use".

