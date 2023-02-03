The Examiner

Greens legal drugs bid doomed

February 3 2023 - 11:30pm
The Greens attempt to decriminalise drugs such as cocaine and heroin is doomed to fail because the major parties Liberal and Labor will not support the minor party's proposed decriminalisation bill due to be tabled in parliament later this month.

