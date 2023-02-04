The Examiner
Wynyard-trained greyhound takes $60,000 first prize in Launceston Cup

GM
By Greg Mansfield
February 4 2023 - 10:30pm
Wynburn Ruby is airborne as she wins her Launceston Cup heat. She repeated the performance to easily win the final at Mowbray on Saturday night.

Wynyard flyer Wynburn Ruby capped a successful comeback from injury with a brilliant-all-the-way win in the $86,800 Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night.

