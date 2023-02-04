Wynyard flyer Wynburn Ruby capped a successful comeback from injury with a brilliant-all-the-way win in the $86,800 Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night.
It was only her third start after a six-month layoff which saw he spend a month in a cast and four months rehabilitating.
At one stage, after three uninspiring trials in Hobart, trainer Ben Englund was doubting that he'd get the daughter of Fernando Bale back to her best.
"Then I took to Launceston for a trial and she went enormous," Englund said.
After a minor placing on her return to racing, Wynburn Ruby won her cup heat in easily the fastest time of the night and went marginally quicker in the final to record 29.31.
She was clearly the quickest to begin and punters who took the red figures had little cause for concern as she cruised home almost four lengths clear of Fast Minardi with Victorian visitor Ailee Bale 3/4 length away third.
It was the second Launceston Cup in three years for Englund who also scored with Wynburn Sheean in 2021.
RESULT: 1.90 fav. Wynburn Ruby (B Englund) 1, 8.50 Fast Minardi 2, 13.00 Ailee Bale 3, 26.00 Rojo Diamond 4. 3-3/4 len, 3/4 len. 29.31.
Devonport Chase winner Rojo Diamond has been named Tasmanian greyhound of the year for 2022.
The Robin Grubb-trained dog raced 24 times during the year for 17 wins and four placings.
His placings included a third in the group 1 Hobart Thousand behind interstate runners Fernando Mick and Paua Of Buddy.
Rojo Diamond out-polled two other exceptional performers to clinch the award for the Gold Nugget Syndicate. The other finalists were McInerney, who won 10 of his 12 Tasmanian starts, and Nail 'Em Fencer who won 21 of 35.
The other award recipients were: Leading trainer Anthony Bullock; leading owner Robyn Johnson; most consistent greyhound Dr Hayley; leading breeding female Hoity Toity; leading sire: Fernando Bale.
Promising mare Assaranca and lightly-raced gelding Brew Horse were the best-backed runners in early betting on Sunday's $50,000 Sydeston Cup at Mowbray.
The Barry Campbell-trained Assaranca firmed from $6.00 to $5.00 and is now equal favourite while Brew Horse from the Stephen Shaw stable was a big shortener from $13 to $7.00.
Summer Cup placegetter I'm So Cool, after opening at $4.40, was a notable drifter but still shares the top line of betting.
He drops 4kg on his third to Swoop Dog and Rising Light at weight-for-age and is the likely leader from barrier 4.
Assaranca is having her first try over 2100m, having won six shorter races including four over 1600m.
Campbell is using the race as a guide to the mare's Launceston Cup prospects.
"She relaxes in her races and is showing good stamina so we might as well see if she can run out a strong 2100m," he said.
"She is bred to get a trip, she's very fit and she'll appreciate dropping to 54kg after lugging big weights in benchmark races."
Brew Horse, although eligible for much easier races, has improved at each run since a long spell and was a close second to Assaranca last start.
Needs Sugar is odds-on to win the $150,000 Gold Sovereign.
Latest TAB fixed odds -
GOLD SOVEREIGN: 1.85 Needs Sugar; 4.00 Cairns; 8.50 Positive Press; 11.00 The Spirit Of Zero; 16.00 Encounter Sphere, Johnnie Pinch, Ikigai Katsumi; 21.00 Cococapri; 26.00 Batchy Bullet; 51.00-plus others.
SYDESTON CUP: 5.00 Assaranca, I'm So Cool; 5.50 Super Swoop; 6.50 Perun; 7.00 Brew Horse; 8.50 Miss Charlie Brown; 14.00 Skyway Star; 16.00 Vallabar; 17.00 Creative Hero; 18.00 White Hawk; 31.00 So Astounding, Clifton Danseur; 61.00 Captain Morgan.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.