Applications for a $30,000 writing residency based at the University of Tasmania opened Friday, inviting an established Australian writer to live and work in Tasmania for three months.
Now in its third year, the Hedberg Writer-in-Residence program was established for authors to explore new work or to reimagine and develop an existing work-in-progress.
The successful applicant receives a $20,000 living allowance, University-provided accommodation worth $10,000 and access to an office and the library.
They will also mentor students across the state, take part in the Hobart Writers' Festival and speak at public events at The Hedberg.
Program coordinator and Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing at UTAS Dr Lucy Christopher said Tasmania had a distinct literary environment separate to the mainland.
"It's got this amazing environment and wilderness that offer a lot of writers inspiration, especially for those that respond well to setting and place."
"It's really important for writers to be exposed to new settings and write within new settings, it broadens the writer's own sense of self but also the topics of what they're going to write about."
"When we're in this era of climate crisis, writers really need to be urgently responding to place and natural place."
She said the reception from previous applicant winners was very positive.
Previous recipients include Tasmanian author Robbie Arnott, who worked on his acclaimed novel Limberlost, and eminent literary fiction writer Gail Jones.
"I think it really helped Robbie who wrote his book Limberlost on the first residency which went on to be shortlisted for all sorts of awards," Dr Christopher said.
"Gail Jones worked on her next novel which was just acquired for publication with Text Publishing."
"We've had amazing writers and amazing work produced out of this residency, there's so much excitement for who's going to be the next one."
She said the program had a broad criteria, including non-fiction and genres of all types of fiction.
"You can write for all the different types of genres as well as different audiences, it can be for adults or young people.
Coordinator of the program Dr Emmett Stinson said the Hedberg played an important role in engaging with the vibrant Tasmanian literary culture.
"Aligning the residency with the Hobart Writers Festival will strengthen this connection," Dr Stinson said.
Applications can be submitted through UTAS' website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
