After nearly a year in the making, the Little V wine bar has opened its doors to the public.
Owner Eliza Allan is behind Launceston's newest vegan bar and set dinner restaurant at St John Street, alongside her partner Tom Willis.
It's not Ms Allan's first sharing her recipes with the region, having run the food van Eliza's Kitchen. She said her connection with Harvest Market stall holders had flowed through to Little V.
"We wanted fresh, locally grown food ... it's all from local growers, Youngs [Vegie Shed] and our backyard," Ms Allan said.
Little V will be offering vegan Tasmanian wines and a set dinner menu on Wednesday to Sunday between 5-10pm. She said they would be environmentally conscious by minimising packaging and composting.
Ms Allan said the point of difference for her venue was serving up "all-rounded" vegan meals, that might not always be "healthy, but covers your nutritional needs".
"We're all about kindness on your plate, and kindness in your heart," she said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
