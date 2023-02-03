The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Little V wine bar opens at St John Street, Launceston

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little V wine bar owner Eliza Allan has opened the doors at St John Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

After nearly a year in the making, the Little V wine bar has opened its doors to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.