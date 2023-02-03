No cause for concern over water discolouration

Some Legana residents have been left with brown and dirty looking water running from their taps.
A TasWater spokesperson said the company was aware of the water discolouration.
"Earlier this week, we undertook critical maintenance on the bulk transfer main of the West Tamar system," the spokesperson said.
"This required a shut-down of water supply to the main. Reactivation of the main has stirred up some silt in the pipes, causing the discolouration."
READ MORE: 'Tough love' reminder as school returns
They said work was underway to rectify the problem as soon as possible, and thanks customers for their patience.
"There are no water quality concerns," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.