Renowned Tasmanian festival Ten Days on the Island is back in full swing after two years absence because of Covid, and this year is looking to reconnect Tasmania with global, national and local artists.
From day one of the festival, patrons will witness a strong theme of hearing the voices of powerful voices of women and girls, something Ten Days artistic director Lindy Hume AM said was an important message.
"There's this weird thing with curating a festival, certain things tend to float to the top," Ms Hume said.
"We open in the week of International Women's Day, and there already happened to be a lot of extraordinary women in the program."
She said she was interested in where that theme would lead them.
"It's not like I went out there looking for projects that are just focused on women and girls, but that seemed to float in front of me this year in particular," Ms Hume said.
"It's always something I try to look out for, these are some pretty amazing voices."
Ms Hume said she felt fortunate to be a part of the 2021 Ten Days on the Island, which was locally focused due to borders being closed.
"Those sorts of experiences line up for me alongside the really big stars I've had the chance to bring out."
"We're working with artists of incredible stature from around the world, Australia and Tasmania, but we're also working with communities in all kinds of different circumstances."
"It's a beautiful thing to connect the full landscape of the island with an international festival rather than being one place and one city."
Ms Hume said she was excited for the collaborative partnership between Ten Days and QVMAG this year.
"QVMAG is really the hub for Launceston and we're featuring not just visual arts exhibitions, but performances of all kinds in the galleries," Ms Hume said.
City of Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said he was excited at the opportunity Ten Days on the Island provided for the people to Launceston.
"We know these events attract visitors from other parts of the state and importantly from interstate," Cr Gibson said.
"That's why Council contributes significant dollars to events such as this one.
"In terms of return, the social and economic return this event brings to our city is significant."
He said Launceston had proven itself as a culture and arts hub in Tasmania.
"Our diverse events calendar celebrating music, food, arts and culture is a testament to that."
"The whole region is a kind of events Mecca and we're really proud of the events we host and generate."
"We're really looking forward to continuing that with Ten Days on the Island," Cr Gibson said.
Chair of Ten Days on the Island, Craig Perkins, said their partnership with the City of Launceston helped them deliver quality art products into the city.
"It also makes sure what we're delivering is a line to what the city sees as the future."
"As a regional city to be able to continue to build arts and culture and reach out to more people so they understand the value of it is really important to us."
Ten Days on the Island returns March 8, with the full program and tickets available online.
