Man extradited to Victoria

A man who skipped Victoria while on bail in 1997 was extradited back to Victoria on Friday.
Gary Pauthenet, 60, was sentenced in the Dandenong magistrates court to 12 months jail for burglary in 1997.
He served 46 days but left the State when granted bail pending an appeal with 11 months still to serve.
Magistrate Evan Hughes granted the extradition and ordered that he be flown to Melbourne at 3.20pm on Friday to be taken to the Melbourne Custody Centre. Two Victorian police officers, who attended the court with a warrant of imprisonment, will escort Mr Pauthenet.
A Victoria Police spokesman said: "As this matter is before the court we are quite limited in what we can say other than there was an outstanding warrant in relation for bailing to appear at court in relation to a burglary offence."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
