MONA gets Beatles console

By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 3:30pm
Producer and engineer of Frying Pan Studios Chris Townend with the REDD.17 console at MONA. Picture supplied

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) acquired a piece of music history this week, the REDD.17 console used at the Abbey Road studios in London for 22 years until 1980.

