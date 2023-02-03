MONA gets Beatles console

The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) acquired a piece of music history this week, the REDD.17 console used at the Abbey Road studios in London for 22 years until 1980.
The console was used to record some of the most iconic records in history, including Abbey Road, and Let It Be by The Beatles, and Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd.
True to its nature, it's been set up as a fully functioning recording studio in the heart of MONA, led by producer and engineer of the newly established Frying Pan Studios, Chris Townend, who predicts it will be a huge boost to music recording in Tasmania.
Mr Townend has more than 30 years of experience and over 500 albums behind him, producing musical giants like Silverchair and The Violent Femmes.
He said the idea to have a studio at MONA went back to 2014.
"The console was going to be placed in Melbourne but they had heritage issues and it was unsuccessful," Mr Townend said.
"The idea was mentioned to Brian Ritchie at MONA, who put it to David Walsh who said "let's do it and build a studio around it."
Mr Townend said at that stage he was part of the MONA team and had a history of making albums and designing recording studios.
"They didn't want to put it in as a relic you'd look at through glass," Mr Townend said.
Along with the REDD.17 console, the studio is fitted with vintage equipment, microphones and more.
"I've got a whole bunch of stuff we used in Motown and Capital Records, but we also have lots of really incredible modern stuff as well," Mr Townend said.
"That's how records are made anyways, it's never from one device. We're always choosing different mics that go right back to the 1950s or later."
He said he was surprised at how beautiful the console sounded.
"People get the impression that because The Beatles were mixed through it, it must sound old but it sounds as good as anything made today," he said.
"It was an emotional moment when we turned it on and I was listening to some of the tracks that got recorded through there; it was surreal and beautifully bizarre."
Mr Townend said the studio was already heavily booked into the year.
"We've also got huge internationals coming in that heard about it," he said.
The studio doubles as its own art exhibition, as museum patrons will be able to watch musicians record in real time.
"There's a glass window so people within the gallery can turn around a corner and actually witness the making of albums," Mr Townend said.
He said he believed the studio would bring Tasmania's music community to the spotlight.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
