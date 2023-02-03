The Examiner
Tafe shortage panned

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 4 2023 - 6:21am, first published February 3 2023 - 2:29pm
Labor Opposition training spokesman Josh Willie said the Liberal Government's reform of TAFE two years ago is partly to blame for the present teacher shortage. Picture by Ben Seeder

As many as 43 of the 200 courses on the TasTafe website are listed as unavailable, giving credence to claims that the state vocational training provider has been unable to offer many of its courses due to teacher shortages.

