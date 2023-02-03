Biological males should not be given access to female change rooms and other female-only spaces, according to a group of activists that staged a protest at a council swimming pool in Hobart on Friday morning.
About five members of activist group LGB Tasmania protested the Hobart City Council's policy of granting trans women access to the female changerooms in the Doone Kennedy Hobart Aquatic Centre (DKAC).
Jessica Hoyle, spokesperson for the LGB Tasmania, said the policy was a "breach to the rights to privacy and dignity of women and girls".
READ MORE: 'Tough love' reminder as school returns
"This was deeply concerning to the majority of mums and dads that spoke to us today," she said.
City of Hobart CEO, Kelly Grigsby, confirmed the DKAC has been in compliance with Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act since 2016.
"Under advice from the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, a transgender person should be able to use the change room of whichever gender they identify with," she said.
"If DKAC was to advise a transgender person that they could not use the change room of the gender they identify with, the City of Hobart would be open to a discrimination complaint."
At present, signs inside the changerooms read: "We all need somewhere to go. If we accept each other's differences and respect each other's privacy, then everyone can feel safe here."
READ MORE: Paramedic pay bargain agreed
Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rose Boccalatte, said LGB Tasmania's protest was "a concerted attack on the equal discrimination protections of trans and gender diverse Tasmanians".
"We urge Tasmanians to support our state's gold-standard anti-discrimination laws because they have helped foster a kinder and more inclusive Tasmania."
City of Launceston Chief Executive Michael Stretton said state anti-discrimination laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender self-identity, meaning trans women are free to use female change spaces at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.