Clash over transgender change rooms access at pools

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 4 2023 - 6:36am, first published February 3 2023 - 2:06pm
Biological males should not be given access to female change rooms and other female-only spaces, according to a group of activists that staged a protest at a council swimming pool in Hobart on Friday morning.

