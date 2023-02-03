The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Flinders Island passes 32 lot subdivision at Whitemark

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Permission for a 32 subdivision lot off Bluff Road at Whitemark has been granted.

Permission has been granted for a 32 lot subdivision off Whitemark's Bluff Road on Flinders Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.