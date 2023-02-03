Permission has been granted for a 32 lot subdivision off Whitemark's Bluff Road on Flinders Island.
The Flinders Council passed the development application in its January meeting last week.
The proposal included 32 lots measuring between 3950 square metres and 1.19 hectares, which will all be accessed from a new road that terminates with a cul-de-sac.
The development was passed subject to a number of conditions, including the developer must pay to the Council the sum of $10,500 as open space contribution.
Submissions will need to be made to the council detailing and specifying plans before the commencement of any work.
Flinders mayor Rachel Summers said the council, acting as the planning authority, had to pass the application.
"It ticked all the boxes of the planning scheme, which means we have to pass it," Cr Summers said.
"Acting as a planning authority, community concern has to go out the window."
Community concern was raised regarding the development, believed to be one of the bigger ones in recent times on the Island.
Five representations were made across the 14 days the application was advertised.
There were several concerns over future buildings impeding on privacy and view, which the officer's comments confirmed the application was following acceptable practices in the low-density residential zoning.
A traffic impact assessment by traffic and civil services also found Bluff Road would have capacity up to 2000 vehicles a day; answering another concern of residents.
Another representation, from Carl Oldman, said the council should look at smaller residential areas on larger property's spread throughout the community, such as the Chalky Lane subdivision.
Again, the officer said the site was zoned as low-density residential and was compliant with zone provisions.
Despite community concerns of the large subdivision, Cr Summers confirmed there was an issue over access to housing on the islands.
"The council tried to recruit two people, but couldn't get them because they couldn't find somewhere to live," she said.
"We might not be keen on big subdivisions, but we do need more houses."
She drew another positive of the development, being the council would receive rates for 32 more properties.
She said future housing would hopefully fall in line with council's plans and community sentiment of housing that encourage wide open spaces.
