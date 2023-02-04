A choice of education investment

Last week was another rough week for the Catholic Church but an even tougher week for their victims.
And while the Catholic Church is far from the only denomination where the vilest behaviour has been perpetrated by those who should have been pillars of trust, it is some of our former and present political leaders who continue to perpetrate the greatest disservice to victims.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott was one of the speakers at the late cardinal George Pell's funeral where he offered:
"And in these times, when it's more needful than ever, to fight the good fight, to stay the course and to keep the faith, it's surely now for the Australian church to trumpet the cause of its greatest champion.
"There should be Pell study courses, Pell spirituality courses, Pell lectures, Pell high schools, and Pell university colleges. Just as there are for the other saints.
"If we can direct our prayers to Mother Teresa, Thomas Becket and St Augustine, why not the late cardinal too, who has been just as pleasing to God, I'm sure, and has the added virtue of being the very best of us?
"May God bless him," Abbott eulogised.
It's difficult to put into words the utter contempt many feel for Mr Abbott's eulogy - like he is back stirring the pot again but this time it's far more serious than attempting to knight the late Prince Philip.
Being candid with our opinions can be an important skill and so is considering how your views may be heard by others; a sign of emotional intelligence where empathy resides.
It is impossible to believe that Mr Abbott truly considered or perhaps believed the findings of the Royal Commission, which highlighted that Cardinal Pell covered up child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.
And even more important, it's impossible to imagine that he considered the victims of sexual abuse from all walks of life who would have been triggered reading the reporting of his words.
Furthermore, his faith ensured he was deliberately blind to their impact.
The Four Corners expose of NSW Opus Dei (Work of God) religious schools told by Walkley Award-winning journalist Louise Milligan was confronting.
Opus Dei follows the teachings of St Josemara Escriva, an extremely strict adherence to a brand of Catholicism.
The official website of the small organisation in Australia provides an explanation of St Josemara Escriva's rise to sainthood.
"On 6 October 2002, St John Paul II canonised St Josemara Escriva in front of an estimated 300,000 people from around the world. There in St Peter's Square, there were lay pilgrims along with cardinals, hundreds of bishops, general superiors of many orders and religious congregations, and representatives of various Catholic groups."
Four Corners interviewed several former students of Tangara School for Girls and Redfield College where NSW state premier, Dominic Perrottet, was school captain in the class of 2000.
Somewhat to his credit, Mr Perottet immediately launched an investigation led by the NSW Education Standards Authority.
Most families across Tasmania don't have a choice about where they send their children to school.
And for most families, Tasmanian public education providers deliver an exemplary experience.
However, for some families the major decision will be their choice between public, private, or the Catholic education system.
There is a view, often expressed, around this time of year that parents are best placed to make educational decisions for their children.
Parents are their children's first teachers and often hold an understanding of individual needs including where their brood are best placed to feel safe and secure with the greatest chance of achieving.
To emphasise the point, when choice exists, I have never been able to convince a parent about which school their child should attend. It is a pointless activity to try to persuade.
The best we can strive for is to advocate for public money to be invested in the education sector where it is needed most - public schools and colleges.
As schools head back, and just before the first of the new school year's photos hit social media pages, there were posts depicting the struggle to apply Contact to cover schoolbooks.
I had thought those days past, yet it was satisfying to note that performing the excruciating task of ensuring Contact met the inside of front and back covers without an air bubble in sight was as frustrating as ever.
The posts brought back memories of my late father precisely covering our exercise books using a ruler to glide the sticky and tacky cover over 64-page exercise books determined to hide any hint that his job may not have been considered exemplary preparation for our next education experience.
Sadly, what will never be covered up are the abuses of minors that have occurred for generations across public and private institutions.
And as children head back to school, we must believe in them through providing challenge and support, listen attentively and be their unwavering partners in education.
Frankly, these reminders are for me as much as anyone who's reading my musings today.
