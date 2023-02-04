While many matches didn't go ahead due to inclement weather, Westbury and Mowbray got 80 overs in and played until 6pm at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
Westbury, sitting on 3-57, have the ascendancy after bowling the Eagles out for 134 on day one of their two-day match.
Mowbray opener Lachlan Clark top-scored with 35 while Shamrocks spinner Kieren Hume starred with 5-38.
The Eagles' James Storay bowled a ripping opening spell to claim 2-12 and Westbury's Daniel Forster (13) and Ollie Wood (18) are unbeaten at the crease.
Shamrocks skipper Daniel Murfet said there was just an hour rain delay at the start.
"It meant we had to play the extra half hour and then we'll play an extra half an hour next Saturday as well which will make up for lost time," he said.
Murfet lauded his bowling group.
"Their openers made it quite hard for us to drag a wicket," he said.
"Then in the middle session, we took about seven wickets and knew if we were able to build pressure for long enough, which we did, we'd eventually get some chances and we made the most of them which was good."
He said the Shamrocks were disappointed to lose a couple of early wickets.
"Jimmy Storay was bowling quite nicely which he always does with the new ball and that was probably the biggest danger time for them with the new ball," he said.
"And the wicket probably started to flatten out a bit so we lost a couple there unfortunately but Ollie Wood and Dan Forster really knuckled down nicely."
Mowbray captain Luke Scott praised Clark's effort with the bat.
"We felt like we did some really hard work early to get through and we were none down at lunchtime," he said.
"Lachie, for the second week in a row, really knuckled down and did a job for us.
"But we just weren't able to get another partnership going really throughout the innings. We had lots of a little small scores and crept our way to 130.
"It's probably a credit to how they bowled. Kieren Hume had it spinning and it was hard work. We just didn't get through."
Scott feels the game is still very much in the balance.
"Jim Storay and Sammy (Artis) got three wickets very early on," he said.
"And Ollie and Dan have got a little partnership going now. That all starts again next week. We'll be looking to attack and try and take seven more wickets."
Launceston and South Launceston didn't get any play in at NTCA no. 1 and will play a one-dayer next weekend.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
