The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Westbury in strong position after keeping Mowbray to low score in wet

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 4 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mowbray bowler James Storay took two early wickets against Westbury. Picture by Phillip Biggs

While many matches didn't go ahead due to inclement weather, Westbury and Mowbray got 80 overs in and played until 6pm at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.