Doctors, or pharmacists, to prescribe?

I READ with bemusement, the story on the front page of The Examiner (Jan 19) about widening the Charles St Bridge to help traffic congestion. Why do we need more lanes when there are two lanes barely used of an afternoon when the greatest problem exists, yes, the two lanes heading north. On my evening commute from Rocherlea to Longford it regularly takes 25-30 minutes just to get to York St, a distance of approx 8 km, and then a mere 15 minutes to do the next 20 km. Why York St? This is where all the West Tamar traffic turns off, into its own bottleneck. The sooner we get a bridge across the Tamar, just north of Launceston somewhere, the better for everyone.