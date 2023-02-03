Doctors, or pharmacists, to prescribe?

THIS has been ongoing for a while now and as a nurse I feel resentment indeed.
Reason being, you are either a doctor who has done massive amounts of study to achieve this title, and ditto, as a pharmacist you have done a different amount of training.
Now, because of the furore regarding lack of GPs and access to medical appointments, GP doctors are being penalised.
Pharmacists are given a green light to become pretend doctors without access to a person that has just walked into their chemist and expects the same due diligence without having to pay for expert advice because as a chemist i.e. pharmacist, all of a sudden they have the time, knowledge and medical experience to just give this shopper what they think he/she/they need?
In Australian Doctor today headlines:
"Pharmacist prescribing could replace six million GP consults a year," guild claims. "Ironically, pharmacists prescribing antibiotics to treat UTIs (urinary tract infections) would avoid just 9,000 GP consults annually, according to the guild-commissioned study."
So we just tell GPs that they are now officially not needed because they dare to charge a fee for their experience and their lifelong dedication to the world of GP land?
As a minion nurse working in GP land, I am mortified indeed.
Felicity O'Neill, Westbury
TO the two truck drivers who at 0920 (Feb 3) were driving side by side on the highway towards Perth and were speeding well over their 100 km/h limit and did not allow me to merge onto the highway nearly running me off the road: stop driving in this manner before you kill somebody.
You know who you are.
Anonymous
In response to the letter by Anne Layton-Bennett (The Examiner, Feb 1), I agree that roadkill is a real problem here in Tasmania and the solution is not a simple one.
I live in a country area on a road that passes through some bushland, and on some days I have counted 50 wallabies on a two kilometre section of road.
The last thing I want to do is hit one, but with respect to native animal lovers they are not the sharpest tool in the shed. Where, with domestic animals there is at least a fifty/fifty chance that they won't run in front of you, wallabies seem compelled to wait until the last moment before hurling themselves in front of your vehicle.
Mainland drivers may be shocked by the large number of roadkill on our roads, but our more healthy ecosystem compared to the over-developed urban areas on the mainland could be a contributing factor.
Malcolm McCullough, Pipers River
CAN someone please alert the 'huge' national and international interest from potential buyers for the purchase of the island off the Tasmanian coast called Ram (The Examiner Jan 31), that If climate predictions from such "qualified" people as Greta Thunberg and Al "I've got enough power to light a whole city at my house" Gore are correct, then this island will soon be underwater.
Daniel Stephens, Youngtown
I READ with bemusement, the story on the front page of The Examiner (Jan 19) about widening the Charles St Bridge to help traffic congestion. Why do we need more lanes when there are two lanes barely used of an afternoon when the greatest problem exists, yes, the two lanes heading north. On my evening commute from Rocherlea to Longford it regularly takes 25-30 minutes just to get to York St, a distance of approx 8 km, and then a mere 15 minutes to do the next 20 km. Why York St? This is where all the West Tamar traffic turns off, into its own bottleneck. The sooner we get a bridge across the Tamar, just north of Launceston somewhere, the better for everyone.
Steven de Bryn, Longford
CAN anyone tell me where The Phantom keeps ammunition for his two automatic pistols which have been getting barrel-melting use in The Examiner, (February 1 and 2), as The Ghost Who Walks relentlessly wages his righteous battle for good?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
The aboriginal leadership has complained often about deaths in custody and related issues. With the totally unacceptable crime rate occurring in Alice Springs at the moment, mainly due to alcohol consumption, is it not time for the aboriginal community to step up and take control of the situation?
I feel the influence of aboriginal elders will have far more effect in resolving the matter, than the no doubt, ineffective measures being adopted by the federal and territory governments' tip toe approach to minor changes proposed, for the sale times of alcohol?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Why is the mayor on the radio this morning reminding people going to Festivale to be COVID aware by using the sanitizers provided? The virus is airborne!
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
