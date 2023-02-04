The Examiner
City of Launceston council will upgrade 383 bus stops over four years

By Alison Foletta
February 5 2023 - 4:00am
City of Launceston council will spend the next four years bringing the 483 bus stops in the municipality up to accessibility standards set by the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).

