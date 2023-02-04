City of Launceston council will spend the next four years bringing the 483 bus stops in the municipality up to accessibility standards set by the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).
Only 100 of the 483 are DDA compliant, leaving 383 to be upgraded. The stops to be prioritised for upgrades have been identified according to patronage and proximity to health, education, business and core activity.
Mayor Danny Gibson said the council was firmly committed to - wherever possible - eliminating discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on disability.
Cr Gibson said the council had a $123,000 program to upgrade 27 bus stops - the majority of which are on the north-south route through the city - over the 2022-23 financial year.
"The council's Accessibility Framework, which was adopted in 2020, contains five commitment areas where the council believes it can play an active role, including access to transport," he said.
"Recently, the state government launched its all-access, all-weather bus stop upgrade program, which provides funding to councils across Tasmania to enable them to upgrade and improve access to bus stops for people living with a disability," Cr Gibson said.
"The City of Launceston will work with the state government and Metro to upgrade a number of bus stops across the municipality to make them DDA compliant."
These upgrades will mainly include adding tactile indicators to improve access for passengers with visual impairments.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
