Warning to drive to conditions during wet weather

Tasmania Police responded to multiple car crashes on Thursday night.
The state was hit with rain and wind and during the evening traffic period there were two crashes on the Southern Outlet in Launceston within minutes of each other.
There were no serious injuries but one person required first aid.
Just before 6pm, the first crash happened involving four cars.
Two cars slowed to let in merging traffic, when a third car hit the back of once car, and then a fourth car hit the third car.
The matter is still being investigated.
While the first crash was being managed, two other cars also had a rear end crash about 150 metres away. No injuries were reported.
Acting Inspector Phil Norton said people must drive to the conditions.
"We all need to drive with extra caution when roads are wet or visibility is low," he said.
"Be aware the roads may be slippery, and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead - four seconds at least in poor conditions."
Acting Inspector Norton said people need to drive slower in wet conditions to allow time to stop safely.
"If visibility is low, put your headlights on so you can see better, and other cars can see you better," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
