Launceston-based players to debut at Inclusion Championships

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Coach Liam Devlin (back) with Tasmanian players Justin Nilon, Kobe Arrowsmith, 15, and Hayden Hill at the NTCA ground. Pictures by Rod Thompson

South Launceston's Kobe Arrowsmith, 15, and Mowbray's Harry Colgrave will debut at Cricket Australia's National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Brisbane starting on Sunday.

