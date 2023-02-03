South Launceston's Kobe Arrowsmith, 15, and Mowbray's Harry Colgrave will debut at Cricket Australia's National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Brisbane starting on Sunday.
The North has numerous players competing in the titles.
South Launceston's Justin Nilon, Connor Sheppard and Hayden Hill have also been selected in the Intellectual Disability division squad.
Hill, who also represented Tassie in Geelong in 2020, said he was looking forward to his second time at the championships.
"It's great, you make new friends, you want to win obviously but the carnival is much more than that," he said.
The all-rounder explained he often bats in the middle order.
"Devo (coach) Liam Devlin tends to change it around a bit to give everyone a bat because the carnival is not all about winning," the 27-year-old said.
"That's not the philosophy, it's all about having a go and putting a smile on your face and seeing people with disabilities that don't get to represent their state or have the opportunity, to do it as well."
The multi-talented athlete, who also plays lawn bowls and footy, was part of the AFL inclusion side that went to Adelaide a month ago.
Devlin said he had five new players in the team this year.
"We've got younger again, which is always a good thing. We're more athletic, they're feeling pretty confident and they're pretty excited," he said.
Meanwhile, Nilon and Sheppard have represented Australia.
Devlin spoke of how his team would approach the tournament.
"We've been lucky, we've always been the sort of side that's always put inclusion first because that's what it's all about," he said.
"We've always made sure everybody gets a chance to shine and everybody gets their moment.
"That's what it's always been about for us. Even as our side has become stronger and more competitive, we've always made sure people bat and bowl.
"We've always been extremely inclusive of our players and we feel that's the purpose of the carnival."
The tournament has been postponed due to COVID the past two years.
"Cricket Tas and New Horizons have done an awesome job filling the void for the boys," Devlin said.
"The last two years, they put on a gala day at Blundstone Arena.
"So they've got a good game in between North and South and I think that was something the boys turned their focus to and started looking forward to."
Devlin explained New Horizons initially started the program and they now partner with Cricket Tasmania.
"They work in the disability sector and they're fantastic at it," he said.
Devlin provided insight into the group's preparation for the carnival.
"We had a game against the Tassie masters down at Ross and we also had a squad match down at Ross," he said.
"We haven't had a lot of squad trainings because with the way that this has grown, we found we're actually getting players from mainstream clubs that are already training and are already part of a club.
"They're already getting plenty of cricket and playing of a Saturday or Sunday.
"And we're finding that's actually helping build a stronger side because we're getting mainstream training into players and we're not having to lift a finger to do it.
"We find that that's probably been the biggest benefit, is the numbers and the growth has helped to get access to the mainstream cricket programs."
Meanwhile, former Wynyard star Taylah Purton is coaching at the championships.
For the first time, Tasmania will be represented in the Blind and Visually Impaired division with Blind Cricket Tasmania joining with Blind Cricket ACT to enter a mixed state and territory team.
Purton is coaching the side which includes Tassie players David Hughes (Tasmanian captain and B2 category), Phil Menzie (B1), Nicole McKillop (B2), Alexander McKillop (B2), Neville D'Silva (B3), Dylan Gangell (B3) and Chloe Dalwood (B2).
The inclusion championships bring together state teams from across three divisions - Blind and Low Vison, Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Cricketers with an Intellectual Disability.
FIXTURE
Sunday, February 5
Intellectual Disability division - South Australia v Tasmania - Oval 6, 8.30am
Blind/Vision Impaired division - South Australia v TAS/ACT - Oval 5, 1pm
Monday, February 6
Intellectual Disability division - Tasmania v New South Wales - Oval 6, 8.30am
Blind/Vision Impaired division - TAS/ACT v New South Wales - Oval 6, 1pm
Tuesday, February 7
Blind/Vision Impaired division - Western Australia v TAS/ACT - Oval 6, 1pm
Intellectual Disability division - Western Australia v Tasmania - Oval 9, 1pm
Wednesday, February 8
Intellectual Disability division - Tasmania v Queensland - Oval 1, 1pm
Blind/Vision Impaired division - TAS/ACT v Queensland - Oval 4, 1pm
Thursday, February 9
Blind/Vision Impaired division - Victoria v TAS/ACT - Oval 10, 8.30am
Intellectual Disability division - Victoria v Tasmania - Oval 2, 1pm
Friday, February 10
Finals day
