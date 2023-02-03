The Cricket North women's representative side are looking to make it a series clean sweep when they take on the Cricket North West team at NTCA no. 1 on Sunday at 10.30am.
Cricket North got the chocolates when the teams met in December thanks to South Launceston gun Ava Curtis scoring an unbeaten 85 in the one-day game at Sheffield.
Launceston skipper Lynn Hendley, who is playing in the representative side, said there were some big names coming in for Sunday's match.
South Launceston's Narine Maurangi, who missed the first clash, will captain and Ava Curtis will be vice-captain.
Riverside star Meg Radford as well as Launceston players Victoria Gray, Michelle Allen and Tamzin Arnold also come into the 12-player squad.
South Launceston's Belinda Wegman, who coached the representative outfit in the first game, Amy Duggan and Ellie Mathews are unavailable for this weekend's clash.
Cricket North West made 9-173 before Cricket North chased it down in 36.4 overs in game one.
"It was a really good game of women's cricket and it shone a light on the improvement of women's cricket over the last few years and it was very close," Hendley said.
"I'm expecting it to be close this time. I'm expecting that the North West have gone back and reviewed how they're going to improve and knowing them they've also probably trained and focused on those improvement areas."
Hendley said it was great to see players develop.
"The quality of the skill has improved, the bowling has improved immensely and the fielding," she said.
"The whole range of fielding is executed quite well now.
"Catches were taken while diving - it was really good to watch and even the spectators said that."
