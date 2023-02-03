The Examiner
Cricket North women's side taking on Cricket North West

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 3 2023 - 3:30pm
The Cricket North women's team who played in the first representative game in December. Picture supplied

The Cricket North women's representative side are looking to make it a series clean sweep when they take on the Cricket North West team at NTCA no. 1 on Sunday at 10.30am.

