Trevallyn race walker Will Bottle has continued his rapid rise to prominence at the Supernova#2 event on Thursday.
The race, which was held in Canberra, saw the 17-year-old produce a time of 44.34.52 in the 10000-metre walk, meaning he broke his existing personal best by more than two minutes.
The impressive feat came on the biggest stage he's performed on so far, with the race being his first experience on the World Race Walking Tour.
With competitors coming from Lithuania, Canada and Sweden alongside Australia, Bottle managed to finish 15th overall.
The performance has become yet another landmark for the Launceston College student, with 2022 proving to be a breakout year.
Competing at the Australian All-Schools Championships in December, Bottle lit up the track in Adelaide to win the 5km walk in the under-18 category, finishing second overall.
He has also been mentored by four-time Olympic race walker Jared Tallent, who is without question one of the greats of the sport.
In January, Bottle travelled to Mount Perisher for an elite high-altitude training camp for three weeks, allowing him to train at a high standard as well as learn and gain experience, according to Tallent.
Bottle's future looks equally exciting, with multiple major events on the horizon giving him the chance to take his talents to the globe.
Coming up first, is the Australian Track and Field Championships in March, which will be held at Sydney Olympic Park.
From there, if he manages to continue on his promising trajectory, next year Bottle will have the chance to compete at Lima 24 - the athletics under-20 world championships in Peru.
