The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sarah Coyte believes Tigers have strength in numbers

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 3 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Coyte is wary of South Australia's strengths. Picture by Rick Smith

Tasmanian Tiger Sarah Coyte is aware of how important her team's upcoming games against the South Australia Scorpions are in the context of the Women's National Cricket league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.