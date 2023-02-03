Tasmanian Tiger Sarah Coyte is aware of how important her team's upcoming games against the South Australia Scorpions are in the context of the Women's National Cricket league season.
Speaking ahead of the two contests - both of which are at Bellerive Oval - the strike bowler said the team were confident about how they're performing heading into the matches.
"It is very nice to know that our girls are in form and hopefully they can transfer it out in the middle but in saying that SA have had some girls that are in some really good form as well," Coyte said.
"I think we took a lot out of the ACT round, obviously losing that first game but coming back to get a bonus point in the second."
Amy Smith has returned to the squad, fresh off the plane from South Africa where she was a member of the Australian team that reached the semi-finals at the under-19 Twenty20 World Cup.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Heather Graham is out following the last round of matches against the ACT, with the all-rounder making the reverse trip to South Africa to join the Australian squad as they complete their final preparations ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, which begins in just over a week's time.
Coyte was thrilled to be welcoming Smith back into the side. "Amy is a big part of the group and obviously she gives us another option with the ball, so I'm sure she's really excited to get back out there with us," she said.
Coyte leads the WNCL's wicket-takers with 18 for the season, however she said the team's greatest strength lies in the fact that everyone contributes.
"I don't think we're relying on anyone playing with bat or ball, which is nice to know," she said.
"Anyone will stick their hand up on any day and we have complete faith in whoever has the ball in their hand or whoever has the bat in their hand."
With the season approaching the business end, the third-placed Tigers play on Monday and Wednesday against the second-placed Scorpions with the outcome of the two matches likely to heavily influence each team's chances of hosting a final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.