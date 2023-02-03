"He continues to do all the little things that are needed to help our group on and off the floor, he's just a great ambassador for the JackJumpers."- Scott Roth
Tasmania JackJumpers guard Jarrad Weeks has spoken of the pride he feels ahead of his 250th NBL match against the Illawarra Hawks on Saturday.
Weeks is a foundation player for the league's newest franchise, however the 33-year-old has spent time at five teams during his illustrious 13-year career.
When asked about what the milestone meant to him, Weeks admitted he was proud of the hard work that got him to this stage.
"It's honestly something amazing. I said it last year when I played 200, something I never expected," he said.
"Never making a state team, never doing anything like that shows that hard work can get you to the places you want to go."
While representing Australia was something he "held dear to his heart", Weeks said his time so far with the JackJumpers had been a career highlight.
"Going back to last year, and actually starting a new franchise is something not a lot of players and coaches and staff get to experience," he said.
"To be able to instill our own culture and build this club the way that we've envisioned as a unit going forward is really special.
"We've managed to be able to put things in place and keep everyone accountable, and stay true to who we are.
"To start a franchise and be involved in something as special as this, to have captured an entire state by doing the thing that we love and to be able to provide joy is something I hold dear."
Speaking on Weeks' achievement, JackJumpers coach Scott Roth was full of praise.
"He continues to do all the little things that are needed to help our group on and off the floor, he's just a great ambassador for the JackJumpers," he said.
Weeks won't be stopping at 250 either, with the league stalwart saying he's feeling better than ever.
"I want to (get to 300 games), surprisingly the body's felt better than it has in probably the last five years," he said.
The JackJumpers have one game remaining in their regular season schedule, with an away win against the Illawarra Hawks on Saturday night crucial to ensure the team's playoffs spot.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
