Man in custody after being charged with attempted murder, burglary, wounding and breaching family violence order

By Jess Flint
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:18am
Attempted murder charges laid after axe incident

A 54-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, wounding, and breaching a Family Violence Order following an incident in Penguin on Tuesday night.

