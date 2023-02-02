Attempted murder charges laid after axe incident

A 54-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, wounding, and breaching a Family Violence Order following an incident in Penguin on Tuesday night.
Police said they were called after a woman received wounds during an altercation with the man, who had an axe.
The man was known to the victim.
He was taken into custody at the scene, and has appeared in the Devonport Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics.
