All-rounder Nathan Parkin will be looking to continue his strong form in his final game of the season for Westbury.
Parkin, who is moving to England, received the Cricket North player of the round nod for his performance against Launceston in the two-day competition.
Despite the Shamrocks falling to the Lions, the opening batsman put up a gallant fight with his 69 from 191 balls in Westbury's first innings.
He then notched 76 not out from 63 balls in their second innings as well as taking a catch.
Parkin was also stand-in skipper on day one with captain Daniel Murfet away.
Murfet (61*), who shared a significant partnership with Parkin last weekend, spoke highly of his teammate's efforts.
"He was unbelievable. Generally Nathan is a bit of a technician and takes his time, especially when we're playing two-day cricket which he showed in the first innings. It was a really patient innings," he said.
"He was trying to hold the batting together there with some regular wickets dropping through the middle order.
"He was able to hold on for a good 60-odd there.
"Then in the second week, he just went out and batted and put bad balls away and with it being quite a nice wicket to bat on, he was going at a-run-a-ball without even trying.
"He's really classy for us at top of the order and has a lot of grit which makes it really hard for the opposition bowlers to get him out and then he generally cashes in really nicely."
The Shamrocks take on Mowbray in round three at Ingamells Oval with the match starting on Saturday.
Murfet would love to see Parkin continue his rich run of form.
"Hopefully he's got a big innings in himself on Saturday because it will be the last game he can play for us because he's heading over to England for the foreseeable future," he said.
"I know he's pretty keen to have a big knock if we're batting on Saturday.
"He's really valuable for us. He's vice-captain and assistant coach and the type of player that really gets the best out of himself.
"He works really hard and encourages the rest of the team to work really hard as well which I think filters through our group."
South Launceston's Nathan Philip was awarded player of the round in round one.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.