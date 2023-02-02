Ultimate test

The Australian Test cricket team throughout the 90s and 2000s has always been the benchmark in which fans and pundits measure success in the sport.
And how could it not? They won pretty much all there was to win, and did so in a style so dominant that it was irresistible to onlookers.
The era was decorated by particularly impressive landmarks, such as the record win-streak of 16 - which they achieved twice - and a litany of Ashes series wins both home and away.
One that perhaps stands at the peak of those achievements was their 2004 2-1 series win in India against a team that featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
It is a feat that no Australian team has achieved since, allowing it to stand as a clear marker to demonstrate the superior quality that generation had.
However, the Australian Test team of 2023 is faced with a remarkable opportunity to stand as the country's latest iteration of greats, a team in which all future generations will be compared to.
The opportunity for global conquest begins on February 9 which marks the first day of their tour of India, where the task of beating the home side that has Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja will be a mammoth one.
They won't be done there however, coming up this winter is a likely World Test Championship final, once more against India, and then an Ashes tour against a red-hot English side playing an exciting and aggressive 'Baz-ball' brand of cricket named after coach Brendon McCullum.
I genuinely don't like sensationalist claims, but... IF Australia were to win all three, Patrick Cummins and his team should be considered greats of Test cricket.
At this moment in time, there are plenty of questions about this team; can Travis Head, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne cope in spinning conditions? Can this bowling line-up get over the fourth innings hurdle and bowl teams out? Will David Warner make a run outside of Australia? All questions which will be answered in due course.
Personally, I don't see how it can happen, but that is exactly the reason why, if it does, the new guard can be placed right up there alongside the old one.
Justin Langer and Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting, Labuschagne and Mark Waugh, Mitchell Starc and Brett Lee, Cummins and Glenn McGrath and Josh Hazlewood and Jason Gillespie, they should all be comparable.
Admittedly, if they don't win both the India and Ashes series, they will likely fall to a category underneath the side of 20 years ago, meaning perfection is required.
With the death ring of Test cricket getting louder with each passing summer, 2023 could be the last opportunity for an Australian to do something genuinely meaningful in the format before it is swallowed up by the evolving privatisation of Twenty20 cricket.
Or maybe, just maybe, two memorable tours prove entertaining enough to resurrect the dying embers of Test cricket.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
