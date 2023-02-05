The Australian Test cricket team throughout the 90s and 2000s has always been the benchmark in which fans and pundits measure success in the sport.
And how could it not? They won pretty much all there was to win, and did so in a style so dominant that it was irresistible to onlookers.
The era was decorated by particularly impressive landmarks, such as the record win-streak of 16 - which they achieved twice - and a litany of Ashes series wins both home and away.
One that perhaps stands at the peak of those achievements was their 2004 2-1 series win in India against a team that featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
It is a feat that no Australian team has achieved since, allowing it to stand as a clear marker to demonstrate the superior quality that generation had.
However, the Australian Test team of 2023 is faced with a remarkable opportunity to stand as the country's latest iteration of greats, a team in which all future generations will be compared to.
Their chance for global conquest begins on February 9 which marks the first day of their tour of India, where the task of beating the home side which has Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja will be a mammoth one.
They won't be done there however, coming up this winter is a likely World Test Championship final, once more against India, and then an Ashes tour against a red-hot English side playing an exciting and aggressive 'Baz-ball' brand of cricket named after coach Brendon McCullum.
I genuinely don't like sensationalist claims, but...IF Australia were to win all three, Patrick Cummins and his team should be considered greats of Test cricket.
At this moment in time, there are plenty of questions about this team; can Travis Head, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne cope in spinning conditions? Can this bowling line-up get over the fourth innings hurdle and bowl teams out? Will David Warner make a run outside of Australia? All questions which will be answered in due course.
Personally, I don't see how it can happen, but that is exactly the reason why, if it does, the new guard can be placed right up there alongside the old one.
Justin Langer and Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting, Labuschagne and Mark Waugh, Mitchell Starc and Brett Lee, Cummins and Glenn McGrath and Josh Hazlewood and Jason Gillespie, they should all be comparable.
Admittedly, if they don't win both series they will likely fall to a category underneath the side of 20 years ago, meaning perfection is required.
There is a greater meaning to this challenge however, because 2023 could be the last opportunity for Australia to do something genuinely meaningful in the format before it is swallowed up by the evolving privatisation of Twenty20 cricket.
The rise of the Indian Premier League, alongside all the other various competitions, has seen the Test cricket window shrink in size, with Australia playing just 11 Test series - five of which are only two matches - up until March of 2027 following the Ashes in July.
Not only that, Cameron Green going for more than two million dollars in the latest IPL auction was the latest demonstration of the vast difference in monetary compensation between domestic Twenty20 cricket and the five-day format.
It is not an unlikely scenario that players will no longer be beholden to countries, rather they will be contracted to Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals and will have to hope that when Australia does have a Test series, their billionaire owners let them play.
As much as I'd like to think that Australia winning in India and England could change the current course of global cricket, I do understand that it won't.
But that doesn't mean these next few months do not serve a purpose, because if Australia were to achieve this improbable task, it would be a wonderful ending to the latest chapter in Test cricket.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
