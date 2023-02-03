Libraries Tasmania will hold its first even Drag Story Time at the Launceston Library.
Renown Tasmanian drag performer Miss Poussay Poppins will be reading at story time on Wednesday, February 15, in celebration of TasPRIDE and World Pride 2023.
Children are encouraged to dress up and put on their best tiara for story time, with Ms Poppins reading Frockodile and Whitney & Britney Chicken Divas.
The activity has been developed as part of work with the local LGBTQIA+ community, Libraries Tasmania executive director Sue McKerracher said.
"Although drag storytimes have become a regular feature in libraries around Australia and other parts of the world, this will be the first Drag Story Time that we are aware of in one of our libraries," she said.
LGBTQIA+ support group Working It Out chief officer Dr Lynn Jarvis said having the first public library Drag Story Time was a celebration of humanity.
"There will be attempts no doubt to make this sound dangerous and subversive," she said.
"But as anyone who has seen a Drag Story Time will tell you, what you will get is a bunch of very happy children enjoying a story from a performer who knows how to make them laugh."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson commended Libraries Tasmania on its first Drag Story Time.
"I am proud of Launceston's diversity and ways to celebrate uniqueness and difference," he said. "I am all for creating a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive community."
NW Pride president Garry Wakefield said events such as Drag Story Time are always well-received by the community.
"When these events have been held at queer functions over the last few years, they are overwhelmingly well attended with such heart warming messages of positivity and acceptance for young people however they identify," he said.
Drag Story Time will be a free but ticketed event, with limited numbers, book a spot at eventbrite.com/e/drag-storytime-launceston-library-tickets
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
