Collingwood Magpies coach Nicole Richardson was impressed with how her team performed despite their loss to the Queensland Firebirds.
Thursday night's game at the Silverdome was a riveting contest in which the Firebirds came home with a wet sail to win by a single point.
The pre-season match served as an important opportunity for both teams to prepare for the upcoming Super Netball season.
While Richardson admitted she would have liked to win, the result was secondary compared to how her team performed.
"We got ourselves in positions earlier in the game where we could have finished up winning by about 10 goals, but to their credit they kept fighting back," she said.
Sophie Garbin, who played both goal attack and goal shooter, was prolific for the Magpies from behind the two-point arc, which is an area of the Magpies' game that Richardson wanted to improve.
"In 2022, we were the worst team in the competition for two-point shots, so we've been doing a lot of work in the pre-season on having the courage to take more of those," she said.
"It was pleasing to see that the work we've done in preseason paid off in tonight's match."
While Garbin could lay claim to being Collingwood's best player against the Firebirds, Richardson was keen to point out plenty of other stand-out performers.
"I thought Geva (Mentor) did a really good job in defence, I thought she got a hand to a lot of balls," she said.
"I know that Shimona (Nelson) was only out there for a half but she was quite strong underneath the post which was pleasing to see."
