The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Collingwood Magpies coach happy with her team's effort

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 2 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingwood Magpies coach Nicole Richardson. Picture by Rod Thompson

Collingwood Magpies coach Nicole Richardson was impressed with how her team performed despite their loss to the Queensland Firebirds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.