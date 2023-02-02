The Queensland Firebirds defeated the Collingwood Magpies by one point in a pre-season match at the Silverdome on Thursday night.
The Firebirds got off to a fast start, forcing early turnovers from the Magpies.
Goal shooter Donnell Wallam was causing issues for the Collingwood defence, with her considerable height advantage allowing her to score with freedom early, despite goal keeper Geva Mentor's efforts.
It wasn't too long until the Magpies found their offensive groove however, with Shimona Nelson and Sophie Garbin combining nicely.
Turnovers were at a premium as the first quarter progressed, however two in quick succession from Mentor ensured Collingwood levelled the scores at 12.
Queensland managed to retrieve their early lead when Mia Stower scored consecutive goals, including the first two-pointer of the night.
At the first break, the Firebirds led by six points and owned all the momentum as they finished the quarter on a 7-1 run.
The game found a rhythm during the majority of the second quarter, with neither side able to string together a scoring streak.
That all changed when, late in the term, the Magpies roared into the lead as Garbin shot the lights out from the two-point arc, allowing her team to score eight points in a row.
The Firebirds were on the back foot, having just surrendered a three-point lead to find themselves trailing by five.
However, a tactical timeout acted as a reset button for Queensland, as they got back to within two points as the half-time siren sounded.
The two teams made multiple changes coming out of the main break, with Collingwood moving new signing Maddie Hinchliffe to wing defence and Garbin to goal shooter, while the Firebirds rested Wallam and centre Macy Gardner.
Queensland continued their flourish from the end of the second quarter as they took the lead with little more than two minutes played in the second half.
Stower, who largely played second fiddle to Wallam in the first half, became chief destroyer for the Firebirds as she led her team to a brief four-point lead.
Collingwood's response was a familiar one, with Garbin's pinpoint accuracy from the two-point arc driving her side's scoring.
The Magpies were steady to begin the final quarter, with the Firebirds unable to make any early inroads.
With two minutes remaining, the match appeared wrapped up for Collingwood, but a late six-point run for Queensland was sparked by a clutch Stower two-pointer.
Wallam's goal with less than 10 seconds remaining ensured the Firebirds snatched an unlikely victory.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
