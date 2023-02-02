Multiple car crash in Southern Outlet, Launceston

Injuries are unknown after a multiple car crash in Launceston.
There are significant traffic delays at this stage on Southern Outlet while Police and Emergency Services attempt to clear the area in the outbound lanes heading towards Breadalbane.
Tasmania Police reported the crash at just before 6pm on Thursday evening during the peak traffic period as people head home from work.
One south bound lane is blocked but traffic is still flowing.
Launceston has been hit with rain since late morning, with 6mm of rain and wind gusts of up to 78 km/h.
More to come.
Alison Foletta
