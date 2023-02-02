A Launceston man must wait another week for a court decision on whether he goes to jail for up to 18 months.
Robert Craig Williams, 38, received a drug treatment order in February 2022 which allowed him to avoid 18 months jail. He has been facing an application by police and a court-mandated diversion team for cancellation since April 2022 after continued alleged offending.
In October, The Examiner reported Mr Williams' court appearance on a charge of trafficking. Police allege Mr Williams was in possession of $50,000 worth of ice when police apprehended him disembarking from the Spirit of Tasmania and that he possessed an ice pipe and used a controlled drug on October 9, 2022.
Magistrate Sharon Cure heard further evidence on the cancellation application on Thursday.
A drug treatment order allows a defendant to stay out of jail as long as they comply with the order to stay off drugs and commit no further offences. Police prosecutor Kelly Brown submitted that he had breached the order by flying to Victoria on October 9 and returning on the ship on October 10.
A decision is next week.
In the October 2022 appearance Mr Williams said that he would plead not guilty to trafficking charge.
He said there was no evidence to say he had been trafficking saying that he had been to a buck's party interstate in which he went to three pubs and someone had handed him a bag.
"I know it sounds stupid," he said.
In September a warrant for Mr Williams was issued when he did not show up for a review of his progress.
"I was half way through painting a house and the client wasn't too happy if I had to leave so I stayed out an extra week and finished the job," he said.
From the date the order was made Mr Williams accumulated sanction days for non compliance with the order which result in prison when a sum of 13 is reached.
By July he had 10 sanction days and by August he had 13 days.
Ms Cure backdated the present balance of 21 sanction days to October 9 and remanded Mr Williams in custody.
Since April Mr Williams appeared regularly without a lawyer in court which delayed Ms Cure from acting on the cancellation application because she felt he needed to be represented during that process.
In July the matters were referred to Magistrate Evan Hughes who ruled that it would present a conflict for him.
Mr Hughes appeared for Mr Williams in a bail application as recently as March 18, 2022.
On one occasion Mr Williams sought that he speak directly to Ms Cure from the dock.
In the appearance last year Ms Cure said that she would not make a decision on cancellation until Mr Williams was legally represented.
"I will not deal with this on a you and I basis," she said. The matters were until December 16.
When Justice Robert Pearce handed down the drug treatment order on February 8, 2022 he said Williams posed a "very high risk of reoffending".
"Unless something is done to address the factors which lead to your offending you are destined to spend much of the rest of your life in prison."
Mr Williams has served terms of imprisonment for dishonesty, firearms and drug offences in 2013, for aggravated burglary and firearm offences in 2016, and more recently for family violence, dishonesty, bail and driving offences.
"You have a lengthy history with Community Corrections and your record of compliance with community based orders and parole is very poor. That is largely because of your inability to refrain from drug use when in the community," Justice Pearce said.
He said a return to prison was unlikely to address the cycle of drug use and crime that Williams' had for more than 20 years.
"You have expressed a desire to change your lifestyle but environmental factors, your family and your pro-criminal associates, and your inability to adjust to life in the community have made this very difficult," Justice Pearce said.
" You have not previously been offered the opportunity to undertake a drug treatment order. You say that you are willing to make the changes required to successfully complete the program."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.