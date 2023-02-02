In the last two days, the state authorities have announced record intakes of police state-wide and hospital nurse trainees at the Launceston General Hospital. The police when they graduate will be kept busy dealing with the alarming number of hardened and repeat offenders who are allowed to roam the streets freely, and the nurses swamped with work attending to their victims.
The government clearly appreciates the desperate need for more police and nurses, but seems to be turning a blind eye to one of the causes of that need -- the massive, and growing log-jam in the courts.
The courts seem incapable of dealing with the numbers of accused needing to be dealt with (to be found to be guilty, or innocent) at one end, and a dysfunctional, crowded prison system that doesn't have room for them at the other end (of the court process). The build-up of defendants is partly a problem caused by indecisive magistrates, even in the face of overwhelming evidence.
So magistrates are just handing out "drug treatment orders" or suspended jail terms to people with lengthy records the magistrates and police know will keep on offending. And when they are back in court a few months later having failed all their urine tests and facing fresh charges they get another "drug treatment order". A drug treatment order allows a defendant to stay out of jail as long as they comply with the order to stay off drugs and commit no further offences. The Launceston magistrates' court has heard of one defendant placed in February last year on such an order, rather than be jailed for 18 months, but by April he was back after allegedly committing a number of fresh offences. Yet he was still roaming the streets in October when he flew to Melbourne, then that same evening caught the Spirit of Tasmania back again and was intercepted by police in Devonport with $50,000 worth of ice, or methylamphetamine, in his possession.
Lazy magistrates, in continuing to allow these sometimes violent offenders, to roam the streets on bail, suspended sentences, or "treatment orders" cause potential risk to the public the court system is meant to protect.
The Examiner fully understands the necessity to identify, and ensure that those, who may commit a one-off crime and are not ingrained criminals, be given every chance to rejoin society as law-abiding citizens. Only one-third of offenders placed on these orders actually get through without re-offending. The other two-thirds, who the magistrates and police know will re-offend because of their lengthy past records, should be jailed.
Tasmania has many challenges, but this one has reached crisis point and the politicians from the Premier down must attend to it straight away. The police are getting out there and rounding up the violent offenders, drug dealers, and dangerously speeding motorists (often the same people), and after being given lenient treatment they are allowed back on to the streets again, free to re-offend.
The community is losing confidence in the court system and these so-called "treatment orders" and suspended jail terms for serious offences by people clearly a danger to the public. The magistrates are very much part of them problem, not the solution.
