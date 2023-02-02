So magistrates are just handing out "drug treatment orders" or suspended jail terms to people with lengthy records the magistrates and police know will keep on offending. And when they are back in court a few months later having failed all their urine tests and facing fresh charges they get another "drug treatment order". A drug treatment order allows a defendant to stay out of jail as long as they comply with the order to stay off drugs and commit no further offences. The Launceston magistrates' court has heard of one defendant placed in February last year on such an order, rather than be jailed for 18 months, but by April he was back after allegedly committing a number of fresh offences. Yet he was still roaming the streets in October when he flew to Melbourne, then that same evening caught the Spirit of Tasmania back again and was intercepted by police in Devonport with $50,000 worth of ice, or methylamphetamine, in his possession.

