Entries closed yesterday for the Glover Prize with a record number of 703 paintings by artists from across Australia and internationally.
The 42 finalists to be chosen by three independent judges will be announced next Friday, February 10, and exhibited at Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion from Saturday, March 11. The competition attracted entries from every Australian state, as well as 15 international submissions from the UK, USA, New Zealand, France, Italy and Mexico. More than half (384) came from artists based on mainland Australia, while 304 entries were received from Tasmanian-based artists. The competition is open to artists from anywhere in the world. This is the 20th year of the Glover Prize, arguably the country's most important landscape art competition.
The winner judged to be the best contemporary landscape painting completed over the last 12 months. The winning artist receives a cash prize of $75,000 and a bronze maquette (a rough, unfinished sculpture) of the 19th century pastoralist and artist John Glover famous for his landscape paintings around Deddington in the Ben Lomond foothills.
The judges are Director of Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), Suzanne Cotter; Director of Niagara Gallery, William Nuttall; and Tasmanian based artist, Lucienne Rickard.
For those unable to make it to the exhibition, the finalists will also be on display online via the Glover Prize's website. An interactive "virtual gallery" will be made available for art-lovers worldwide to view and learn about the 42 Glover Prize finalist artworks.
