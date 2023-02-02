The 42 finalists to be chosen by three independent judges will be announced next Friday, February 10, and exhibited at Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion from Saturday, March 11. The competition attracted entries from every Australian state, as well as 15 international submissions from the UK, USA, New Zealand, France, Italy and Mexico. More than half (384) came from artists based on mainland Australia, while 304 entries were received from Tasmanian-based artists. The competition is open to artists from anywhere in the world. This is the 20th year of the Glover Prize, arguably the country's most important landscape art competition.

