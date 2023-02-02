The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glover Prize judges face big task of picking 42 finalists from a record 703 entries in the 20th year of the award

February 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Entries closed yesterday for the Glover Prize with a record number of 703 paintings by artists from across Australia and internationally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.