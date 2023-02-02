Launceston star hockey player Josh Commins is aiming to make the final team for the Hockey5s Oceania World Cup Qualifiers and the 2024 World Cup in Oman.
He was the only Tasmanian selected in the Australian men's Hockey5s squad to attend a selection camp in Warrnambool, Victoria in April.
Commins, who went to Prospect High School, plays for DiamondBacks in Hobart and is a Queechy Penguins product.
A men's squad of 19 players was selected to attend the camp which will be used to select the team to compete at the qualifiers on the Pacific Islands in July.
The final squad of 12 selected from the camp will comprise 10 field players and two goalkeepers.
The national squads were selected from last year's Hockey Australia Country Championships and the recent open division of the 2023 Hockey Australia Indoor Championships.
Hockey Australia's Blair Chalmers said the players had demonstrated great skill and knowledge at the indoor championships.
"This group, combined with the players selected from the country championships, will facilitate a competitive atmosphere that is sure to result in highly-talented men's and women's squads," he said.
"The process for identifying team staff will commence shortly. This will include a head coach and team manager for each team, as well as one physio for the tournament."
Hockey5s is a fast, highly skilful, short format of hockey designed to be adaptable to multiple surfaces, environments and space.
The two teams are each allowed to have four field players and a goalkeeper on the pitch.
Commins was awarded the individual male athlete of the year at The Examiner's Junior Sport Awards in 2017.
It came after he represented Tasmania at the under-16 and under-18 national hockey championships.
He later put in an eye-catching performance at the under-18 indoor hockey championships and landed a national training squad invitation in 2020.
The Warrnambool-based camp is from April 15-16.
Commins was the only Tasmanian selected in the men's and women's squads.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
