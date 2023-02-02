The Examiner
Josh Commins selected in the Australian Hockey5s squad

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Josh Commins has been selected in the Australian men's Hockey5s squad for a camp in Warrnambool. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston star hockey player Josh Commins is aiming to make the final team for the Hockey5s Oceania World Cup Qualifiers and the 2024 World Cup in Oman.

