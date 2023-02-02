An unblemished finish to their Cricket Tasmania Premier League season will be needed if the Greater Northern Raiders' men's team want to play finals.
Coming off an important two-wicket win against South Hobart Sandy Bay, the Raiders return to UTAS Stadium where they'll host North Hobart.
Raiders will have two changes to the side, with talented 17-year-old Aidan O'Connor bringing his all-round abilities, while Westbury's Joe Griffin has also been called up.
The players they will be replacing are Spencer Hayes and James Beattie.
Coach Tim Coyle discussed the reasoning behind the changes. "We've brought an extra batter in to try and strengthen up our batting this week," he said.
"Aidan O'Connor will bowl a few overs, he comes in as an all-rounder, meaning we thought we could pick another specialist batter in Joe Griffin, who has done quite well in the few games he's played."
Going into the contest against the Demons, Coyle assessed his team's chances, not only for the win, but for finals qualification.
"We had a good win in our last game against Sandy Bay down there, so that gives us a little bit of confidence and momentum going into this next game," he said.
"We've got three games to go realistically, we're a little off the pace in terms of finals and the expectation would be that we probably need to win three games to be a chance to sneak into the top four."
Coyle said an improved team batting effort is required.
"We certainly need to continue to work hard on our batting, we need to get runs out of our top order and our top six have got to control the game with the bat, which we haven't done particularly well this year," he said.
"On too many occasions, we might get one person who puts a hand up, but we need more than one. So it needs to be really focused on a team effort for the bat, particularly in our top six.
"We know we can compete with the bat, we've just got to get better at it and be more consistent."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
